Dragon Ball Super 80 came to solve many doubts of his fans. Especially if you are interested in knowing more about the family of Goku, the saiyan race and the ties it had with other planets. In this chapter, we discover the outcome of the fight between Bardock and Gas.

In earlier chapters, Monaito He had mentioned that these two warriors had gotten into a fight in which they had given their all. But, the Namekian hadn’t mentioned who had gotten the victory or how this fight had ended.

In Dragon Ball Super 80 we were given the final pieces to understand the past of Gas and Bardock. elec, the older brother of the assassins, revealed to us that his race has great power that they hide thanks to their collars. Thanks to the fact that the villain made the wish to be the strongest warrior in the universe, he makes us understand that the time has come to use this force again.

another brother of Gas He mentions that 40 years ago, they had tried to use this occult power and failed. In fact, at the beginning of its transformation into Dragon Ball Super 80 it seemed that this tragedy was going to repeat itself: the assassin had become a great mass of muscles thirsty for revenge.

At that moment, Monaito unlock memories of the fight between Gas and Bardock: ‘I saw that body 40 years ago too!! Gas was cornered by Bardock and abandoned his consciousness obtaining that body!’. Although Dragon Ball Super 80 does not offer more information about it, we have a flashback that shows us that the saiyan defeated the hitman.

Dragon Ball Super 80: Bardock defeated Gas’s final form

While Gas easily defeated Vegeta and Granola, I can’t do the same against our main character. In the memories shown in Dragon Ball Super 80, it is revealed to us that the assassin was defeated by Bardock, the father of Goku. As soon as he saw his face, we saw how he had launched a deadly attack at him that he could not avoid, despite his great power.

His brother was referring to this defeat 40 years ago at the beginning of the chapter. In fact, the trauma of his defeat is so great that it ends up leaving him in a state of shock. However, at the end of Dragon Ball Super 80, the assassin manages to control his emotions and impulses to adopt the definitive form with which he will fight against Goku, Vegeta and Granola.

