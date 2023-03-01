dragonball It is one of the most popular franchises in Japanthe story was born from the pen of Akira Toriyama and spread to all parts of the world through different products. However, there have always been questions that lead to heated discussions among fans, do you know what we mean? Yes, to crown the strongest fighter in the series. The franchise ran a poll-format tournament to find out.

However, despite the fact that it will be a survey in a “tournament” format to recognize the best fighter of dragonball, It must be clarified that in the end, it will be a popularity competition. This because of the votes of the fans will be the ones that grant the classification. So, perhaps the matter becomes more subjective.

The tournament was announced on the series’ official Twitter account. It is officially called “Secret Battle Hour”. Characters are nominated and fans must vote for them in a round pitting two adversaries for promotion. In this way they advance, however, there are somewhat surprising positionings, let’s see what decisions the fans will make to crown the most powerful fighter in dragonball.

The tournament has no limits, it will face both villains and heroes, as well as family and friends. However, although the competition to know who is the strongest fighter in dragonball It will be a lot of fun, it is clear that it will be structured by the impression that the fans have: the way they perceive the characters. However, who says that we do not embody the perception that others have of us? A matter of care and consideration to debate.

Who are the fighters who have already passed to the second round in the Dragon Ball tournament?

Krillin won in their first matchup. On the other hand, Mr. Satan unexpectedly lost against Farmer with a power level of 5.

To participate in the poll, you must retweet or like, depending on which fighter you support. That’s right, the tournament takes place directly on the Twitter platform.

