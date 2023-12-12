After fifteen years of waiting, the heir of Budokai Tenkaichi made his appearance during The Game Awards 2023: Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zerowhich will be developed on Unreal Engine 5 to encourage greater dynamism in clashes.

The subtitle Zero, in general, tends to indicate a prequel to an ongoing title but in this case it means a new beginning of the fighting game saga which has now been at a standstill for fifteen years.

Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero it remained in the pipeline for five years and, according to the statements of Jun Furutanithis meticulous development will serve to fully immerse players in the game world, and also win over new and potential fans of the franchise.

The choice of spectacularization of each battle and the graphic rendering so similar to an interactive anime were mainly inspired by FighterZ, a title on which Furutani himself carried out his research. In fact, he claims to have benefited in particular from observing the players in the scene eSports of FighterZ, recreate the iconic battles from the manga and anime of Dragon Ball.

The ambition of Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero is absolutely admirable and the words of the producer Jun Furutani have generated the same hype, if not more, that gripped every fan at the launch of FighterZ.