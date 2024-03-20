BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO in which 11 characters are revealed. Furthermore, during the Gameplay Showcase, which you will find at the end of the article, the producer Jun Furutani announced that we will find many new features in the game to make combat even more exciting, such as “Skill Count”, “Revenge Counter” And “Vanishing Assault”.

The new characters revealed are:

We leave you now with the trailer and the Gameplay Showcase of the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO – Power VS Speed ​​Trailer

Gameplay Showcase (03/20)

Find out more about DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO in video gameplay In the new video Jun Furutani, the Producer of DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZEROrevealed more details about the game's mechanics. DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO not only brings back, but improves, gameplay elements that the franchise is known and loved for, making the battles even more spectacular, fast, exciting and close to the anime. Advanced features, such as “Skill Count”, “Revenge Counter” and “Vanishing Assault” have been added, giving players the opportunity to counterattack opponents and add more strategy to fights. The new trailer also reveals 11 new characters joining the roster, this time focused on the all-important “Speed ​​vs. Force” discussion: Super Trunks

Master Roshi, Max Power

Tassel

Burter

Jeice

Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)

Hit

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)

Toppo

Dyspo

Kakunsa For the Italian trailer: https://youtu.be/zkTxGXN2JM4 DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO is developed by Spike Chunsoft for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe