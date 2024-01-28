As promised, at the stroke of midnight Bandai Namco released the long-awaited trailer “Rivals” by Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero which stages one spectacular clash between Goku and Vegetathus also offering us new gameplay sequences of the new chapter of the Budokai Tenkaichi series.

The video shows a clash between the two warriors, covering all the phases of their evolution as fighters. At the beginning we see the duel of the “Saiyan Saga”, with Goku exploiting the power of the Kaioken and Vegeta transforming into Oozaru.

Subsequently we see practically all the transformations of Goku and Vegeta: from the classic Super Saiyan to the more recent Super ones, namely Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (for friends Super Saiyan Blue). It is difficult to express an opinion on the gameplay from the sequences seen, but in terms of spectacular staging and fidelity to the original work by Akira Toriyama we are certainly at high levels.