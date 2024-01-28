As promised, at the stroke of midnight Bandai Namco released the long-awaited trailer “Rivals” by Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero which stages one spectacular clash between Goku and Vegetathus also offering us new gameplay sequences of the new chapter of the Budokai Tenkaichi series.
The video shows a clash between the two warriors, covering all the phases of their evolution as fighters. At the beginning we see the duel of the “Saiyan Saga”, with Goku exploiting the power of the Kaioken and Vegeta transforming into Oozaru.
Subsequently we see practically all the transformations of Goku and Vegeta: from the classic Super Saiyan to the more recent Super ones, namely Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (for friends Super Saiyan Blue). It is difficult to express an opinion on the gameplay from the sequences seen, but in terms of spectacular staging and fidelity to the original work by Akira Toriyama we are certainly at high levels.
The size of the Dragon Ball: Sparking roster! Zero have been revealed?
At the end of the trailer we can glimpse what appears to be a character selection grid, with the icons of those confirmed so far. If this were the case, adding up the empty slots, i.e. those of the fighters yet to be revealed, we arrive at a total of 164 characters, a sign that the roster of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero could be truly gargantuan, as per tradition for the Budokai Tenkaichi series.
We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available on PS5, Xbox Series 2024. Considering that the dimensions of the game have apparently been leaked in recent months it is possible that the launch is close, perhaps as early as the first half of the year.
In the meantime, if you haven't already done so, we suggest you read our special on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, with everything we know about the return of Budokai Tenkaichi.
#Dragon #Ball #Sparkling #trailer #presents #epic #clash #Goku #Vegeta
Leave a Reply