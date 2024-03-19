Akira Toriyama won't be there, unfortunately

We imagine that Akira Toriyama, who passed away a few days ago, has already had the opportunity to see Dragon Ball: Sparking in action! Zero, but it's sad to think that he won't be able to follow the development of this latest transposition of his masterpiece.

Naturally, his works will continue to live even more after his passing, demonstrating once again how Toriyama's genius created stories and characters that are still perfectly current.