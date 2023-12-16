As reported by the vigilant Reddit community, theXbox Store he may have accidentally revealed the dimensions Of Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zerothe new chapter of Bandai Namco's Budokai Tenkaichi fighting game series arriving next year.

According to this information the weight should be around 77 GB, as we can see in the post on X | Twitter below. Clearly take everything with a grain of salt, as these may not be definitive dimensions.