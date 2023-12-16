As reported by the vigilant Reddit community, theXbox Store he may have accidentally revealed the dimensions Of Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zerothe new chapter of Bandai Namco's Budokai Tenkaichi fighting game series arriving next year.
According to this information the weight should be around 77 GB, as we can see in the post on X | Twitter below. Clearly take everything with a grain of salt, as these may not be definitive dimensions.
Dragon Ball Sparking release date! Is Zero close?
To be honest, the dimensions themselves are not a particularly interesting detail, but rather the fact that they have already appeared on the Xbox store, which could indicate that work on Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero may be in the final stages. The game is currently scheduled for a generic 2024, but this information could suggest a exit date in the first months of next year or in any case in the first half. We'll see.
To pass the time, we suggest you read our special dedicated to Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero in which we talk to you about all the news about Bandai Namco's fighting game.
