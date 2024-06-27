BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has shared a new trailer online for DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO, titled “Swords Against Fists.” This new video highlights new characters of the caliber of Goku Black, Vegetto, Yajirobei against Goku Ultra Instinct, Ribrianne And Spopovich.

We remind you that DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO it will be available next time October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|D and PC via Steam. More details are available immediately after the video.

DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO – Sword vs Fists trailer

New trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO New fighters join the roster of DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZEROthe first title in the BUDOKAI TENKAICHI series in 15 years, developed by Spike Chunsoft, the studio behind the original franchise. See the clash of styles in this new trailer: characters who use swords, how Dabura, Super Vegitto, Goku Black, Super Saiyan Rosé or Yajirobe face other famous fighters to unleash powerful attacks such as Spopovich, Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Ribrianne, Roasie or Anilaza. DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is currently available for pre-order, which will give you access to the following characters without having to unlock them in-game: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan And Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power. Also included as a pre-order bonus is a playable character that will be revealed later For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment