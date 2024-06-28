Bandai Namco explains that Sparking Zero will have a combat system that once again proposes the classic one-on-one 3D fighting game formula, like its predecessors, so you can move the characters with total freedom in the arena.

The PS Blog has published a new post in which it presents one of the components of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero : the training mode designed for new players and veterans.

Details on Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s training mode

It is explained that the mode is meant for showing off Junior/Piccolo who trains Gohan, with even a small appearance from Goten in the middle. The purpose of the mode is obviously to teach players basic commands, but also to train them in the use of intermediate and advanced techniques for those who want to explore the combat system in depth.

You can obviously decide from what level of training to startalso learning fundamental elements of the game such as flight. There are also tutorials for special commands such as changing character and transformations. The advanced moves are instead linked to special combos that, for example, allow you to throw the enemy and chase him.

Then we are taught how to use Ki to move quickly in the battle arena, which is destroyed under our blows. Then there are counterattacks and the possibility of dodging enemies. Finally, we will be shown how to use Ki to enter Sparking Mode which unlocks a special move for each character.

Once you have learned all the moves, you can learn how to use them in combination to do your best in battle.

Finally, we leave you with the trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which reveals other characters available at launch from Z and Super.