Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero just received the ESRB rating and in the meantime a hidden video has been uploaded to Bandai Namco Europe's YouTube profile: it's a new one trailer of the game?

A few days away from the news of the showcase dedicated to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, these clues suggest that the expected tie-in will develop has now been completed and that an announcement of the release date is ever closer.

At this point all eyes are on the May 9th, Goku Day: Bandai Namco will most likely choose that date to communicate further details on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but someone also imagines alternative possibilities.

In fact, it would have been celebrated on April 5th Akira Toriyama's sixty-ninth birthdaythe brilliant author who brought the Dragon Ball saga to life and who passed away a few weeks ago.