Gods have been revealed through the pages of the Japanese magazine VJump new characters which will make up the rich and varied roster of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeromany of which come from Dragon Ball Super.

As we can see in the images below, from the most recent stories of the manga and anime created by the late Akira Toriyama comes the hitman Hit, Kale, Toppo, Dyspo and Kakunsa. There is also no shortage of some old acquaintances from Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, such as Nappa, Master Roshi, Super Saiyan Future Trunks (third stage) and Butter and Jeeth, who practically confirm the presence of the legendary Ginew Special Squad in full. It is also possible to glimpse Broly in the Super Saiyan form, which however we point out had already been confirmed in the past.

In summary, let's see the complete list of new additions to the Dragon Ball Sparking roster! Zero: