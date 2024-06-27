After fifteen years of waiting, fans of the Budokai Tenkaichi series can prepare to immerse themselves once again in the Dragon Ball universe with the upcoming release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the studio that brought the original franchise to life, this new chapter promises to bring the fighting experience to a higher level, enriching the roster with new and powerful fighters. The game, which will be available starting October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series .

Among these, warriors who use swords stand out, such as Dabura, Super Vegitto, Goku Black in his Super Saiyan Rosé form and Yajirobe. These characters face other famous fighters, known for their devastating attacks, such as Spopovich, Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Ribrianne, Roasie and Anilaza. Those who pre-order the game will have immediate access to a variety of characters without having to unlock them throughout the game. These include Gogeta, Gogeta Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Broly Full Power. An additional playable character will be included as a bonus for those who pre-order, but his identity currently remains a mystery.