Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has announced Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero. The title marks the return of the Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi series after more than fifteen years. The trailer presented breathtaking gameplay images, showcasing a faithful continuation of the Budokai Tenkaichi series. The game features accurate recreations of legendary characters and their special powers as they battle each other in epic battles across vast, destructible arenas. Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zero will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series Development was entrusted to Spike Chunsoft, the same creators of the original Budokai Tenkaichi series. Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zero introduces innovations by harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, taking the series to a new level in terms of gameplay and functionality in an arena fighting game.

The game also marks the return to its original Japanese name, where the first Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi was known as Dragon Ball Z Sparking. “After more than 15 years, we are happy to take one of the most beloved series of Dragon Ball games to new heights, giving players what they have been waiting for and introducing it to a whole new generation,” said Arnaud Muller, CEO of Bandai Namco Europe. Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi pioneered 3D action battles, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero continues this path by adding new features made possible only by the latest gaming platforms, to offer one of the best anime gaming experiences most engaging of all time.”