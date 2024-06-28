For some time now we have been witnessing episodes of great enthusiasm around anything related to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which aims to be the definitive Budokai Tenkaichi episode: It really looks like Bandai Namco has a potential blockbuster on its hands, and there are many reasons behind this feeling. First of all the very powerful nostalgia factor that a franchise like this is capable of evoking in gamers who lived through the era of the original trilogy, and who perhaps fell in love with the Dragon Ball games thanks to those spectacular three-dimensional battles. Secondly the very large roster which the developers are revealing little by little, composed of the beauty of 164 characters and capable of ranging between the various sagas of the work created by the late Akira Toriyama: from the first episodes with Goku as a child (or at least so it seems from some leaks) to the narrative arcs of Dragon Ball Z, to finally get to Dragon Ball Super passing (again according to rumors) to Dragon Ball GT.

Lots of news With so many years having passed since Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, it’s clear that the guys at Spike Chunsoft thought it would be a good idea to introduce important news in the classic formula of the series, and it is from this perspective that the new dynamic arenas should be seen: scenarios that are destroyed under the blows of battle and therefore change appearance. From the single player modes to the multiplayer both locally and online, from the clothes that end up in shreds to the level of detail achieved thanks to the technology of the current generation platforms, from the system of points assignable to the characters to the return of the Dragon Balls, it seems that nothing was left to chance, as in a sort of wish list which the authors wanted to fulfill at all costs. A few weeks ago we tried Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and we were left with the impression that all these efforts are proceeding in the right direction: that of creating a frenetic, spectacular transposition with an unsuspected depth, which can win over the many fans of Dragon Ball and give them what they’ve always asked for in a tie-in. There is only one problem at this point: waiting until October 11th with a hype over 9000 It won’t be easy at all. What do you think? What would you like to see in Sparking! Zero? Let’s talk about it.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



#Dragon #Ball #Sparkling #definitive #Budokai #Tenkaichi #episode