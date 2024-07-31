For sure, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It is one of the most anticipated games for the second half of 2024. Every time a trailer comes out, we learn about new fighters that are added or scenarios with which we recreate the action of the combats of Akira Toriyama’s original work.

The new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It focuses on the first two narrative arcs of DBZ: the Saiyan saga when the Z warriors must face Radditz, Nappa and Vegeta, and also the trip to Namek to get the Dragon Balls and stop Frieza.

During the first few minutes we can see Nappa, Chaos and the Saibamen. Also the iconic fight that takes place between Vegeta and Goku. From there we jump to the trip to Namek where we will face the most average class soldiers of Freezer like Cui, until we reach against the Ginyu Special Forces.

Source: Bandai Namco

The trailer ends with the duel between Goku transformed into a Super Saiyan against Frieza who has already reached what was then his definitive form.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, how much does it cost, where to buy

Those eager to get Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero We inform you that at the time of publication of this note you will be able to find this game – at least – in the different digital distribution stores of PlayStation, Xbox and Steam and below we give the prices of each one:

Xbox Series

PlayStation 5: Standard Edition 69.99 MXN, Deluxe Edition 99.99 USD, Ultimate Edition 109.99 USD.

Steam: standard edition MXN 929, deluxe edition MXN 1,329, ultimate edition MXN 1,459.

It’s worth noting that both the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions will give players early access to the game before its formal release.

Remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available starting October 10, 2024. Speaking of Akira Toriyama's series, here's a report that tells us how the legendary mangaka worked on DB Super.