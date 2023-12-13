Last week anime and video game fans had one of the best news ever seen before, and that was precisely the reveal trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero either Budokai Tenkaichi 4, a game that has been anticipated for years after this subfranchise was abandoned a little over a decade ago. And as can be seen in the trailer, practically everything looks beautiful and running stably, that has a reason for being.

At the end of the video, many realized the confirmed platforms for this particular delivery, among them were PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, leaving aside other consoles that evidently continue to sell copies and receive new titles. And as you can see, we speak clearly of PS4 and Xbox One, which will not join the party on this occasion, but it is something that had to happen no matter what because technology advances at ever greater steps.

Here is even the capture of the game sheet on the official website of Bandai Namco:

Something by which it can be made clear that Goku and their friends will not step on these consoles is due to a very clear reason, and that is because the technology used in the new installment will be neither more nor less than the Unreal Engine 5, a tool that is more or less new in terms of video game development. And consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S They barely have enough power to run it decently, therefore, PS4 and Xbox One They will not achieve it due to the lack of an SSD hard drive.

Via: Bandai Namco

Editor's note: It was obvious that if the PS4 and Xbox logo did not appear in the trailer they would not be selected for the game to appear there. Although companies like Capcom have sometimes deceived us, since this same case occurred with Resident Evil 4, but in the end they ended up confirming it for PS4.