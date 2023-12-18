













Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero It is one of the most anticipated games by fans of the franchise. After all, it will recover the gameplay system of the Budokai Tenkaichi series for modern consoles. He will also bring back Mr Satan and one of his most memorable moves.

New images have just emerged of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero which show some of their characters and their movements. One of them is Mr Satan who once again has his 'gift bomb' movement. With it he makes a 'gift' to his rival which turns out to be an explosive device.

The game saga Budokai Tenkaichi He never shied away from the more ridiculous aspects of anime and manga. It seems that Sparking Zero will keep them and now we are more interested in knowing what it will be like with other characters. We hope it is like other installments and has fighters taken from even the least expected corner.

In addition to Mr Satan, the new images of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero They showed Piccolo and 18 doing some of their moves. It seems that fans will be able to get a hit of nostalgia while discovering the new fighters who will join in Super. Do you already want to play it?

What do we know about Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero?

Although they do not share the same name, at least in america, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero It is a continuation of the series Budokai Tenkaichi. In fact, it is developed by the same team that made that series of games whose last installment arrived in 2007.

From what has been shown in its trailers, its gameplay will be the same as those deliveries. With huge environments where we can move freely and the ability to use powerful attacks that affect the environment. Although it already has many excited, it still does not have a release date. Will you give it a chance when it comes out?

