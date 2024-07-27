From the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con comes the confirmation that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also feature some in the roster old characters from the original series of Dragon Ball, which have hardly found space in more modern video games but are certainly remembered by fans of the first Dragon Ball series by Akira Toriyama.

IGN had the opportunity to interview David Edmundson, marketing director of Bandai Namcoduring the fair in San Diego, and the latter confirmed the presence of characters considered “secondary” and rarely included in the rosters of modern video games, who will return to be available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

In particular, Edmundson mentioned Tao Bai Bai and some Red Ribbon charactersor the Red Ribbon Army, some of the most fearsome opponents for Goku and his companions in the first series of the manga/anime, with the protagonist still a child.