From the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con comes the confirmation that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also feature some in the roster old characters from the original series of Dragon Ball, which have hardly found space in more modern video games but are certainly remembered by fans of the first Dragon Ball series by Akira Toriyama.
IGN had the opportunity to interview David Edmundson, marketing director of Bandai Namcoduring the fair in San Diego, and the latter confirmed the presence of characters considered “secondary” and rarely included in the rosters of modern video games, who will return to be available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
In particular, Edmundson mentioned Tao Bai Bai and some Red Ribbon charactersor the Red Ribbon Army, some of the most fearsome opponents for Goku and his companions in the first series of the manga/anime, with the protagonist still a child.
Different series, stories and eras all together
Some of these elements had already emerged in recent months, considering that almost 100 characters belonging to the roster of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero have been revealed so far, but in this case there is confirmation from the marketing director, who seems to want to insist particularly on this fidelity to the origins of the new Dragon Ball video game.
The characters mentioned by Edmundson, in fact, also appear in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, but the marketing director seems to be referring to their classic version: “You can do a crossover between different realities. We can have Dragon Ball characters fighting Dragon Ball Super characters, Jiren fighting Tao Bai Bai, you can take someone from the Red Ribbon Army and have them fight other people.”
Put this way, it really does seem like the reference is to characters taken directly from the old Dragon Ball series, who will evidently be present in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
