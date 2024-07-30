BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new trailer dedicated to the highly anticipated DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZEROcoming soonOctober 11th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, retraces two of the narrative arcs most loved by fans of the work of Akira Toriyama: that of the Saiyan in which Goku discovers his past, and that of Namek where our heroes will have to face the ruthless Frieza.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Good vision!

DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO – Saiyan and Namek Trailer

New Characters From The Saiyan And Namek Sagas In The New DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Trailer The new trailer of DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO introduces the characters from the first two DRAGON BALL Z Sagas, Saiyan and Namek. The Saiyan Saga began the rivalry between Goku and Vegeta, which began with the clash with Raditz before the one with Nappa and Vegeta. Joining the roster from that saga are the Saibaman, the green humanoids that grow from a seed, and ChiaotzuTenshinhan’s best friend and one of Goku’s allies in this fight. The Namek Saga follows the journey of Vegeta, Gohan, Krillin and Goku to answer the threat of Frieza, the evil emperor who seeks to obtain the Dragon Balls. New characters from this saga are Who, Dodoria, Zarbon, Guldo, Recoome And Ginyu. Nailthe proud Namekian warrior, will also be available. Frieza will also have his DRAGON BALL Z forms in the roster with his First Form, Second Form, Third Form, Fourth Form and finally the Fourth Form (Full Power) in which he fights against the legendary Super Saiyan Son Goku. For the game trailer: https://youtu.be/kLWDMkQKa-A DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is currently available for pre-order, which will give you access to the following characters without having to unlock them in-game: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan And Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power. Also included as a pre-order bonus is a playable character that will be revealed at a later date. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us: Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

