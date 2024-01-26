Bandai Namco has already put the new one on Youtube trailer Of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe new chapter of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, with a date which indicates the unlocking of the video for January 29, 2024 at 00:00.
We knew that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and the new Kakarot DLC would be presented this month at Battle Hour 2024, and now there is a more precise date for the presentation of the new and highly anticipated chapter, whose trailer will be broadcast online at midnight between 28 and 29 January 2024.
After seeing new images with Goku Super Saiyan Blue and the Z warriors, the next trailer will have the protagonists Goku and Vegeta who will face each other in a clash, which is a classic theme for Akira Toriyama's series, which finds a real foundation in the rivalry between the two characters in question.
The return of Budokai Tenkaichi
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is basically Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4so much so that Bandai Namco itself reports it as belonging to the series in question, but with a name change which represents a sort of new beginning for the official action fighting game on Dragon Ball.
For the moment, we know that the game in question uses Unreal Engine 5 and has been in development for 5 years, therefore it represents a truly large project for Bandai Namco, destined to be the gaming hub for fans of the series in the next period .
To get to know him better, we refer you to our special on all the news on the return of Budokai Tenkaichi, waiting for the official presentation of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which will be held during Dragon Ball: Battle Hour 2024, with the trailer that you can already save as a favorite on Youtube.
