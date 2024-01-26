Bandai Namco has already put the new one on Youtube trailer Of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe new chapter of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, with a date which indicates the unlocking of the video for January 29, 2024 at 00:00.

We knew that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and the new Kakarot DLC would be presented this month at Battle Hour 2024, and now there is a more precise date for the presentation of the new and highly anticipated chapter, whose trailer will be broadcast online at midnight between 28 and 29 January 2024.

After seeing new images with Goku Super Saiyan Blue and the Z warriors, the next trailer will have the protagonists Goku and Vegeta who will face each other in a clash, which is a classic theme for Akira Toriyama's series, which finds a real foundation in the rivalry between the two characters in question.