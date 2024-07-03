With regard to the HUD this is a standard display method, with life, Ki (for using special moves), a timer for the end of the fight, a counter for Skills such as transformation and fusion (which have their own icons) and a hit counter for the current combo.

Bandai Namco has published a dedicated help page for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero in which he explains some features of the game interface, how some mechanics work and the possibilities for customizing the controls.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Controls and Stats

Bandai Namco’s fighting game will include two types of controls:

Standard – those recommended by the game

Classics – that is, those that propose a control system similar to the previous games in the saga (known as Budokai Tenkaichi in the West, let’s remember)

Changing the type of controls will also change how QTEs work (Quick Time Events, or cinematic sequences in which you have to press buttons in time to complete certain actions).

It is then explained that each character has their own statistics chart which with a pentagonal shape shows what it excels in between health, attack, Ki, Combo and special moves. In addition, we can see that it is possible to customize the characters with various costumes and accessories, but also change certain statistics through some customizations.

Finally, we remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has revealed the Training mode: it is based on the two characters you expect.