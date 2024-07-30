Remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available from October 11 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S .

Bandai Namco has released the new trailer dedicated to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero The video was announced yesterday and fans around the world had to wait a whole day to see it.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer

The Japanese developer has shared the video dedicated to the fighting game on YouTube and through it has allowed us to see various new characters that we will be able to control within the video game.

In the trailer we immediately see Goku, Saibaiman, Chiaotsu, Vegeta and more performing in various of their most famous battles of the anime. The video then focuses on the narrative arc of Freezer and the characters that Goku and his friends face on Namek. The characters thus confirmed by this trailer are:

Saibaiman

Chiaotsu

Which

Dodoria

Zarbon

Super Zarbon

Nail

Guldo

Recom

Captain Ginyu

Freezer (Z) First form

Freezer (Z) Second Form

Freezer (Z) Third Form

Freezer (Z) Fourth Form

Freezer (Z) Full Power

Let us remember that Dragon Ball, in its animated versionwill also have a new series with Goku and other characters returned as children. It’s called Dragon Ball Daima and you can see a trailer here.