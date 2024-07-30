Bandai Namco has released the new trailer dedicated to Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZeroThe video was announced yesterday and fans around the world had to wait a whole day to see it.
Remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available fromOctober 11 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer
The Japanese developer has shared the video dedicated to the fighting game on YouTube and through it has allowed us to see various new characters that we will be able to control within the video game.
In the trailer we immediately see Goku, Saibaiman, Chiaotsu, Vegeta and more performing in various of their most famous battles of the anime. The video then focuses on the narrative arc of Freezer and the characters that Goku and his friends face on Namek. The characters thus confirmed by this trailer are:
- Saibaiman
- Chiaotsu
- Which
- Dodoria
- Zarbon
- Super Zarbon
- Nail
- Guldo
- Recom
- Captain Ginyu
- Freezer (Z) First form
- Freezer (Z) Second Form
- Freezer (Z) Third Form
- Freezer (Z) Fourth Form
- Freezer (Z) Full Power
Let us remember that Dragon Ball, in its animated versionwill also have a new series with Goku and other characters returned as children. It’s called Dragon Ball Daima and you can see a trailer here.
