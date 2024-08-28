During the livestream presentation dedicated to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich took place during Gamescom 2024, the developers at Bandai Namco also revealed some of the online mode expected within the game, apparently confirming the presence of the tournaments.

In particular, the video featured Jun Furutaniproducer at Namco Bandai and responsible for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, to report various details on the upcoming new game, including a mention of the planned online modes, although this is probably not a complete overview.

During Gamescom 2024, several pieces of information emerged about the new fighting game centered on the famous manga and anime series by Akira Toriyama, as we also reported in our new hands-on demo made available for the occasion.