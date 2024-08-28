During the livestream presentation dedicated to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich took place during Gamescom 2024, the developers at Bandai Namco also revealed some of the online mode expected within the game, apparently confirming the presence of the tournaments.
In particular, the video featured Jun Furutaniproducer at Namco Bandai and responsible for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, to report various details on the upcoming new game, including a mention of the planned online modes, although this is probably not a complete overview.
During Gamescom 2024, several pieces of information emerged about the new fighting game centered on the famous manga and anime series by Akira Toriyama, as we also reported in our new hands-on demo made available for the occasion.
A custom Tenkaichi online?
In this case, we see a small clip of the video interview with Furutani in which he focuses mainly on the online modes, which seem to be very interesting.
So we are talking about the classic mode with custom matchwhich allows players to host or join a game between friends or known players, or rely on online matchmaking.
Then there are the ranked matches, which allow you to enter the part competitive of the multiplayer of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, taking part in the general player ranking, but it seems there is also the possibility of organizing tournaments.
“There is a mode where you can create your own tournament and organize matches,” Furutani’s translator says in the video, “and advance through these tournaments.” We’re now awaiting further information on this from Bandai Namco, with the game set to release on October 11, 2024.
