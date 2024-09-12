Bandai Namco has released a new trailer dedicated to the characters of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich reveals the arrival of more powerful fighters in what stands as the largest roster ever for the Budokai Tenkaichi series.

In this case too the video is composed of a spectacular series of gameplay sequences which reprise the corresponding scenes from the anime, fueling an enthusiasm that now exceeds level 9000.

Nobody expected it, but the protagonists of the trailer were the characters of Dragon Ball GTso Goku Child, Baby, Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan 4 version, Supreme Shenron and Gogeta.

The wait is therefore growing for the launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which as we know is scheduled for next October 11 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.