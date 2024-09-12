Bandai Namco has released a new trailer dedicated to the characters of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich reveals the arrival of more powerful fighters in what stands as the largest roster ever for the Budokai Tenkaichi series.
In this case too the video is composed of a spectacular series of gameplay sequences which reprise the corresponding scenes from the anime, fueling an enthusiasm that now exceeds level 9000.
Nobody expected it, but the protagonists of the trailer were the characters of Dragon Ball GTso Goku Child, Baby, Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan 4 version, Supreme Shenron and Gogeta.
The wait is therefore growing for the launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which as we know is scheduled for next October 11 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Here are the new characters!
After the trailer of the characters of the Majin Buu saga, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero introduced additional fightersfurther enriching what appears to be a picture of great substance. Were you expecting these names?
Most of the users imagined that today’s trailer would be dedicated to the Dragon Ball Super Saga and its many, very powerful protagonists, but it seems we will have to wait a little longer to see them in action.
We will definitely see Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero again during the Tokyo Game Show with further videos and insights, as the game’s release date quickly approaches, which as you know is set for next October 11 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
