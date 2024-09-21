The launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is getting closer, and that’s why Bandai Namco has released a new trailer to promote it. This time, it’s highlighting some of the most dramatic moments from this popular franchise.

For example, we can see Super Saiyan Goku facing Frieza in their legendary battle in Dragon Ball Z. Likewise, the powerful Broly unleashing all his fury in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Other fantasy duels that did not appear in the manga or anime also appear, such as Jiren vs. Vegito, the fusion of Goku and Vegeta with the Pothala Earrings. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gives players the freedom to create encounters that didn’t happen in the series and relive what did happen.

It is not for nothing that as the video progresses you can also see Vegeta Ōzaru and the evil version of Majin Buu, which belong to different sagas.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

With 182 fighters — if we take into account Goku (Mini) — Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of the fighting titles with the most characters in the history of the genre. In fact, it will have more in the future, as its battle pass will add 20 fighters.

It’s clear that the base game has enough content, and that’s reflected in more scenes from the new trailer. Especially when Future Trunks manages to transform into a Super Saiyan or the duel between Goku and Vegeta as a Super Saiyan God.

Goku could not be missing either as a blue super saiyan. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero not only takes into account the main anime but also the spin-offs or derivatives, as well as movies and OVAs. Of course, the newest series in the franchise, Dragon Ball Daimais also contemplated.

The release date of this video game is October 11, 2024 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

