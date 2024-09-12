Since we are very close to enjoying Dragon Ball: Sparking ZeroBandai Namco went all out in marketing. Now they’ve gifted us with a new trailer that confirms that the most important GT characters will be present to fight in this long-awaited fighting title.

Among the new characters confirmed for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero We have

Goku child (GT) in his normal version, super saiyan and super saiyan 3

Bread (GT)

Baby Vegeta

Super Baby 1

Super Baby 2

Uub (GT)

Majuub (GT)

Goku (GT) super saiyan 4

Great Ape Baby

Syn Shenron

Omega Shenron

Vegeta (GT) super saiyan 4

Gogeta (GT) super saiyan 4

It is also clear that the title will let us relive all the GT sagas and their most exciting battles with us in control of them. As if that were not enough, like the previous trailer, They used the intro music from this anime to fill us with even more nostalgia.

Source: Bandai Namco

We recommend: AniMole 2024 will offer quality challenges with Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

At the end of this preview of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero We can see that the cast of characters is almost complete. There are just a few unfilled slots left which will probably be filled by some Super or the movies. We’ll have to wait for the final trailer to see what they surprise us with. What characters do you think are missing?

When does Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero come out?

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will go on sale next October 11 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders have been open for a few months now and there are various rewards for purchasing the different versions in advance. These include early access and the unlocking of various characters beforehand.

This game is a return of the gameplay of the beloved titles of Budokai Tenkaichi characterized by their free battles throughout their destructible scenarios as well as their huge selection of characters. It looks like it will be a pretty faithful return to what everyone loved about the originals.. Will they give him a chance?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.