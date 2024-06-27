The launch of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO approaches in an intimidating way, and as Bandai Namco has to do all the possible production of the game, little by little they are releasing new advances in which we can see the different game modes that we are going to find in this adaptation of the work of Akira Toriyama. But above all, what draws the most attention are the characters within the roster, which come from all over; be it the series, movies and specials of the saga.

Through a new video we can check out the additions to the squad, including Super Vegito, Jiren, Roasie, Future Trunks, Ribrianne, Yajirobe, Spopovich, Dabura, Anilaza, Ultra Instinct Goku and Black in Super Saiyan Rose. All presented with their special powers, which are adorned with effects that only Unreal Engine 5 can give. And the latter suggests why it is only launched on current generation consoles and the others are discarded.

Here you can see it:

Here is the description of the game:

Get ready for exciting high-speed 3D battles, true to anime and games, stunning visuals and authentic combat moves. Face energy beams, lunges, teleports and ultimate attacks that can wipe out a planet.

Enter scenarios that react to your every move. As you transform or deliver your most casual blows, watch your surroundings react with surprising realism. Leave a trail of destruction wherever you fight, as much as you want.

Remember that Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO will arrive October 11 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Author’s note: This release increasingly excites fans of the franchise, and it is bad news that once again there is no possibility of having dubbing in Latin Spanish. However, if Bandai Namco is out of business, there’s not much to do about it.