Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero continues to showcase through new spectacular trailers the characters that will be part of the large roster: in the video published in these minutes some of the most canonical characters of the series make their appearance in some gameplay scenes.

The Ginyu Teamone of the first threats Goku has to face in the series Dragon Ball Z: these 5 soldiers chosen by the evil Freezer should, according to the alien’s intentions, represent the 5 most fearsome warriors in the universe after these.

The trailer shows all 5 soldiers in action, thus confirming their presence as playable characters in the final title: they are officially presented. Captain Ginyu, Jeeth, Burter, Rekoom and Guldo.

The second part of the trailer, instead, reserves space for the 5 different versions of one of the most iconic villains of the series: we are obviously talking about Freezerwhich we “suspected” couldn’t be missing from this title, to be honest.

Through a real in-game re-enactment of the legendary clash between Goku and Freezer we witness all the transformations of the latter: from the first form to the final form, these confirm their presence within the game.

We remind you that Dragon Ball Sparking! Zeroas reported in a recent trailer, will be coming to next-gen consoles and PC next October 11thafter more than 15 years since the release of the last chapter in the series, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3.