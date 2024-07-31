Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the reservation Of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe upcoming fighting game from Bandai Namco. The release date is October 11, 2024 and the price is currently €79.99, but with a minimum guaranteed price. The game is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X, on Amazon. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.

As already mentioned, this is a booking at a guaranteed minimum pricemeaning if a discount is applied to the game after you place your order, that discount will automatically be applied to your pre-order. Pre-ordering is free, and if the price hasn’t dropped enough, you can simply cancel it until shortly before shipping.