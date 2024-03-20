DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO is undoubtedly one of the biggest expectations of the year: Bandai Namco shows us (in the video below) a full-bodied gameplay of the game, which proves to be in every way as expected: that is, the evolution of what we in the West have always known as Budokai Tenkaichi.

The tones of the game seem to be significantly more marked: sharp details, fully destructible terrain elements, ultra-realistic particle effects and in general a darker color on the protagonistsalmost as if it wanted to differentiate itself from the rest of the series which has always been characterized by bright and strong colours.

Obviously there is no shortage of transformations Super Saiyanboth for Goku and for Vegeta: the two face each other in what seems to be the scenario of their first meeting, which at the time marked the birth of the Dragon Ball Z universe, with the advent of the Saiyans on Earth and all the narrative arc that emerged from it.

The video continues with intrinsic explanations of what you can and cannot do in the game, highlighting the fast-paced gameplay and fast which has always differentiated this production from others. There is also a carousel of characters, new and “old” that will be present in the game roster.