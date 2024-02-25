Goku Super Saiyan 3 And Vegeta were shown in the new images of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe latest game produced by Bandai Namco based on the famous work by Akira Toriyama, arriving “soon” on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
Powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5 and in development for five years, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero promises to reinterpret the experience of the iconic series Budokai Tenkaichiadapting the mechanics to today's standards and supporting everything with absolutely spectacular graphics.
The Images of Goku and Vegeta, published by the official profile of the Dragon Ball games on Twitter, are accompanied by themed captions: “This is what I call Super Saiyan 3”, says Kakarot, while in the case of Vegeta there is a very clear description : “Arrogance is in his DNA.”
Great expectations
It will be interesting to understand how they will be managed transformations in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, given the importance of these elements within the series, but in general the expectations towards the game are quite high.
This is on the one hand due to the inevitable nostalgic factor exerted by what presents itself as the return of a historic franchise for Dragon Ball fans; on the other, for the technological assumptions of the project, which seems to aim really high.
A few days ago we published an in-depth analysis on the ten characters we would like to see in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, have you read it?
