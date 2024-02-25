Goku Super Saiyan 3 And Vegeta were shown in the new images of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe latest game produced by Bandai Namco based on the famous work by Akira Toriyama, arriving “soon” on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5 and in development for five years, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero promises to reinterpret the experience of the iconic series Budokai Tenkaichiadapting the mechanics to today's standards and supporting everything with absolutely spectacular graphics.

The Images of Goku and Vegeta, published by the official profile of the Dragon Ball games on Twitter, are accompanied by themed captions: “This is what I call Super Saiyan 3”, says Kakarot, while in the case of Vegeta there is a very clear description : “Arrogance is in his DNA.”