In this one we see the protagonist perform his signature Kamehameha, with the enemy responding by launching his own energy ball, triggering a cataclysmic animation.

The fact is that these situations are considered too exaggerated in the way they are displayed within the game: in particular, reactions have been quite negative regarding the scene shown as an example between Goku and Raditz.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero It aims to be the apotheosis of Dragon Ball games, focusing on respect for tradition and completeness of content, but apparently the spectacular clashes between energy spheres and long-distance shots they were not very appreciated by the fans .

Fans demand greater fidelity to context, but it’s not easy

While the scene is undoubtedly spectacular, it is also a bit exaggerated, especially considering the context. Users have in fact pointed out how the two characters, in the phase of the story in which they meet, do not have such destructive power.

Various comments under the video in the dedicated thread on Reddit focus on this and seem to be more negative than positive: in essence, the fact that the clash between the “energy spheres” of a Goku still in the non-Super Saiyan phase and one of the first enemies of the saga triggers a dimensional catastrophe as the staging is a bit too paroxysmal.

Even the excessive camera movementwhich during the scene rotates rapidly around the two fighters, is somewhat criticized as potentially annoying when using the game.

The problem, in this case, is that it is still a video game: its absolute fidelity to the anime, which otherwise emerges from most of the content and gameplay elements seen so far, declines a bit when it comes to having to stage individual clashes between characters, which tend to be spectacularized even regardless of the narrative context, as is normal for it to happen.

We recently saw a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero revealing more characters available at launch from Z and Super, as well as the Training Mode.