In Japan, Shueisha's V-Jump magazine is now available, and from this publication comes new information about Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroin the form of new characters, such as Broly, Hit and several more.

It is because of this that more than one fan is waiting for a new trailer for the game, which should not take long to appear.

It is well known that Bandai Namco, which publishes this Spike Chunsoft development, tends to promote its titles a lot.

One of the best ways to do this is through videos. Regarding the characters confirmed for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero There is Broly, as we mentioned before, but the version known as LSSJ Broly.

That is, like the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly. To this fighter we must also add Nappa, Burter (or Burtta), Jeice (or Jheese), Toppo, Master Roshi, Ascended Trunks, Legendary Super Saiyan Kale, Hit and even Dyspo.

Fountain: V-Jump.

In this way it comes to light that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero you already have it covered Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

So far there are no announcements regarding Dragon Ball GTa series that, although not canon, is very loved by fans of Akira Toriyama's work (RIP).

When the new trailer for the game is available there will surely be much more information about these combatants. But for now we share the images from the magazine.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the most recent installment of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, which has been on hiatus for years.

It still has no window or release date. This video game is developed with Unreal Engine 5, and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam.

If Bandai Namco follows the same strategy as with other video games dragon ball can be expected to have great post-launch support and DLC.

