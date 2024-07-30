The company has not only published the video, but has also made available new images which allow you to see the characters confirmed in the video.

Bandai Namco, as we have already reported, has published the new trailer dedicated to some of the characters that will be present in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero his new fighting game for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Newly Confirmed Character Images for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

As indicated in our previous news, 10 characters confirmedwith two of them appearing in various forms, namely Zarbon (also present in a Super Zarbon version) and Frieza (Z) who appears in five different formats for a total of 15 fighter variations shown.

The video focused on the Saiyan arc and the Namek arcso there was also space for the Ginyu Force with all its members, as well as an ally of Goku, the little Chiaotsu who sacrifices himself against Nappa.

The images shared by Bandai Namco focus mostly on Goku, Nappa, Vegeta and Freezer, giving less space to the various characters presented in the video. If you want to see them properly too, you just have to go to this address.