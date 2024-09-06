BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZEROand this time it shows us the Buu saga. Among the characters that will be introduced in this saga we find Great Saiyaman And Gohan (Adult) Super Saiyanbut also the different forms of Buu such as Majin Buu (Evil), Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed) And Kid Buu.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available in Europe starting from next October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCEnjoy!

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Buu Saga

Discover the new characters of DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO in this trailer Watch the new trailer of DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO to discover the new characters from the iconic Majin Buu saga. The Buu Saga is the final arc of the DRAGON BALL Z anime series. This story arc introduced the legendary Majin Buu, a powerful and unpredictable villain who threatens the universe after being sealed away for millions of years. The Z fighters must unite to defeat him and save the world. The new Buu Saga character trailer reveals Super Buu (Gotenks absorbed), Super Buu (Gohan absorbed), and Kid Buu, who will expand the title’s roster of playable characters. Kid Buu is the original form of Majin Buu, known for his pure evil and immense destructive power. Super Buu (Gotenks absorbed) was born from the fusion of Majin Buu and Gotenks, known for his incredible power and extraordinary speed. Finally, Super Buu (Gohan absorbed) is a very powerful form that is created when Majin Buu absorbs Gohan. Prepare for the new battle, as the ultimate challenge awaits you: https://youtu.be/dPfWQ7OmisY DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

