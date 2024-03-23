Dragon Ball it is an immortal work that still enjoys great success today despite the fact that many years have passed since the beginning of Goku's adventures. The characters of the series are particularly popular among cosplayers, especially in this period where many works are created as a tribute to Akira Toriyama, the author of the series, who recently passed away. Among these there is also Italian soryu_geggy through his C18 cosplay.

Android 18 is one of the androids created by the evil Doctor Frost with the aim of avenging the Red Ribbon criminal organization by killing Goku. After the end of her Cell saga she will decide to cease all hostility with the Z Warriors to start a new life after marrying Krillin.