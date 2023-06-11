













The battle against Demiurga heats up in the Tournament of Space and Time. It is precisely in this phenomenal combat that a peculiar family reunion never seen before in the main series takes place.

Goku and Vegeta, the most powerful Z Fighters, decided to merge into Super Dragon Ball Heroes in the form of Gogeta to defeat this powerful enemy.

The road to get to this battle was very hard. Especially since they had to deal with the Warriors in Black or Warriors in Black.

The latter are iterations of heroes and villains from other timelines. That’s why Bardock, Goku’s father, went into action.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Likewise, Gohan, the son of the most powerful Z Fighter, is present. Both Bardock and Gohan are alternate versions but for practical purposes they are quite useful.

This is how this peculiar family reunion in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Bardock, in this battle against the Demon King of Vegeta and Goku, can become Super Saiyan 4, while his son can resort to Ultra Instinct. Gohan, by his side, is called ‘Gohan Black’.

I can’t believe there exist people who HATE Heroes.

Dragon Ball fans are lucky to get such peak fan service which no other fanbase gets! 🤩#SDBH pic.twitter.com/JpidvgRNBF — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) June 10, 2023

Although this version of Goku’s son does not have a new transformation, he is much stronger than the original. Obviously, everything we told you about Super Dragon Ball Heroes It is not part of the official canon.

It is actually an anime that seeks to promote a card-based arcade in Japan. That may be the reason why Toei Animation never released it in the West. Such a machine is unique to that country.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from paying attention. Especially if we take into account that despite the fact that the manga continues to advance, the anime for television is still stopped.

The release of movies, which are welcome, is very sporadic. There are fans who prefer the animation over the written original and this series, although not part of the canon, is the way they can satisfy their interest while the anime of Super came back.

Apart from Super Dragon Ball Heroes we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.