













Dragon Ball scriptwriter says that Akira Toriyama was already sick since 2023 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Akira Toriyama, creator of dragon ball, Dr. Slump and other series, died on March 1, 2024. It is for the same reason that Takao Koyama, who was the anime's scriptwriter, decided to share a message on Twitter and revealed that Toriyama had been ill since 2023.

But before talking about that, Koyama talked about the cause of this mangaka's death, which is a subdural hematoma. It should be noted that this is not a disease but a condition.

This scriptwriter dragon ball he made it clear when he said 'subdural hematoma. I wonder if you hit your head?.

As Takao Koyama says, this type of condition is caused by an impact on this part of the body and applied with force.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Super: Caulifla becomes real with this image made by an AI.

So it is possible that Akira Toriyama suffered from a fall, one of the most frequent causes of death when suffering from a domestic accident. But so far his family has not touched on the matter.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

However, and as we mentioned at the beginning, Koyama was aware that the creator of Dragon Ball was sick.

In his comment on Twitter he noted, as if speaking to Toriyama, 'It seems that you have been suffering from an illness since last year'.

To the above, he added 'That's unfortunate. It must have been quite difficult for you'and then revealed 'I was also hospitalized for 100 days last year, so I can empathize with you'.

Takao Koyama's career as a screenwriter had a huge boost thanks to the fact that he not only worked with dragon ball but also with Dr. Slump.

That is what he highlighted in the rest of his message, as well as the deepest respect and gratitude towards Akira Toriyama.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

With emotion, Koyama commented 'If I had not known Toriyama-san's works, my life as a screenwriter and that of my students in the same profession would have changed enormously'.

Apart from dragon ball We have more manga and anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)