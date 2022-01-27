One of the most recurring villains in the world of dragon ball is frieza, the villain who annihilated the Planet Vegeta. In fact, he had a fleeting appearance in the current saga of the franchise during the Tournament of Power Arc. This caused her fans to ask to know more about her past and may her hunger be satiated.

A new theory has sparked interest in his origins, as well as his race, planet and family. It all started with a publication made in the official Web site of the anime series in which some important questions about the race of frieza.

In their post, the team at dragon ball interviewed Yudai Okuyama, scientist and researcher Japan National Museum of Nature and Science, who is also a fan of the series. There he proposed his own biological theory about the ancestors of frieza.

When asked about the ability of frieza to use different shapes, Okuyama He quickly recognized his real-life counterpart: ‘From a biological perspective, you could probably suggest that it’s some kind of special hereditary property that originated with your ancestors. Frieza has horns in his first transformations, right? But when he reaches his final form, they’re gone, and instead he has that kind of smooth, shiny head. I think there’s more information in that than we’ve been told so far.’

It seems that Okuyama could have discovered some key pieces of this race of dragon ball.

The possible past of the Dragon Ball Frieza race

As the interview continued dragon ball, Okuyama suggested that these forms derive from the weaker ancestors of frieza. In the same way, childish or weak organisms have horns to protect themselves, these elements fulfill their function in this villain.

When in its base form, the race of frieza she is powerful, but her armor and spikes give her innate self-defense. Okuyama it suggests that this base form arose over time to take care of the exterior mode and its real design is found in the final form, something like a caterpillar that becomes a cocoon and from there a butterfly.

Frieza’s Transformations

The science expert, I talk more about this race of dragon ball: ‘Spikes are a very important defense mechanism for weak or vulnerable organisms. So if you think about it that way, it’s likely that Frieza’s ancestors were actually some kind of very weak life form that relied on their quills to protect themselves until they could metamorphose enough to reach maturity.

For the most part, it seems dragon ball meets real-world biology, so this evolutionary lesson makes a lot of sense. For all this, it seems likely that the ancestors of frieza they weren’t powerful enough to survive without the armor of their base form.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: