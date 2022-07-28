For years, anime fans have compared their favorite heroes to the protagonist of dragon ball, Goku. For many, the laid-back Saiyan is the most powerful being on Earth and can outmatch any opponent that comes his way. However, it seems that Saitama He already managed to get past it.

The events of One-Punch Man manga chapter 169 seem to confirm that Saitama He is already stronger than Goku. This is because the protagonist managed to overcome the powerful villain Garou with a new technique that allows him to travel through time. Same thing he learned in a matter of seconds.

That simple fact, that he learned it so quickly, already put him above the protagonist of Dragon Ball. At least for many fans. Since they assure that due to this ability, Saitama could learn any technique from the Saiyan and implement it to defeat him.

Source: Shueisha

In addition to his rapid learning, Saitama He showed that his strength is increasing exponentially. Although the battle with Garou at times became somewhat difficult for the bald man, in the end he emerged victorious. Which shows that his training has been worth it and also continues as the strongest being in his universe.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama will leave his son in charge of Super and his future

Surely this news will not be very well received by fans of dragon ball. Unfortunately it seems that we will never have an official answer about who is stronger between the two. But it’s fun to see how the followers of each one put out a huge number of arguments. Which side are you on?

While Saitama learns a new technique Goku receives help in Dragon Ball

As for recent events in the manga dragon ball, We’re still in the Granola arc inside Super. Here we have seen how Goku was able to release a new version of Ultra Instinct thanks to his father’s memories. In addition to the fact that the Saiyan has a new ally in the form of the Cerelian, who has already left behind his desire for revenge.

Goku once again exceeded his limits | Source: Shueisha

Throughout this arc we have seen Goku struggle hard to stay above their rivals. Perhaps this is another indication that the mantle of the strongest should already pass to Saitama. After all, even the God of his universe fears the bald man, while Kakaroto continues to conform to the wishes of Bills.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.