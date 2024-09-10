Dragon Ball It is one of the most important shonen of all time, Akira Toriyama’s saga crossed all seas and dominated every corner of the world. However, the death of its author surprised us in March 2024, not only because of his absence, but also because his franchise would be on shaky ground.

Yes okDragon Ball Superthe saga in charge of , is on pause after the death of the author; on the other hand, we are facing the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima which celebrates precisely the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s saga, but Neither of the two recent and ongoing projects indicate that the author’s imprint is clear.

It is worth noting, the title of Daima will be released on October 11, 2024.

Dragon Ball is one of Shuēisha’s most important shonen, however, Bandai Namco has developed very important hits for video game platforms. On the other hand, one of the initial editors, Akio Iyoku, separated from Shuēisha, but not from the series itself.

In fact, he had been working closely with Akira Toriyama since 2016, however, in 2022 he was transferred to a new department, although this did not prevent him from having important projects of Dragon Ball. Despite leaving Dragon Ball Room from Shuēisha, created and was in charge of Capsule Corporation Tokyoanother organization in the franchise, and was supported by Toriyama himself.

Shuēisha fears that the rights of Dragon Ball are left to the editor, Because, prior to the author’s death, another Shuēisha editor went to Toriyama’s house to secure the rights, but the mangaka did not agree to Akio Iyoku being removed from the magazine, and did not give in.

It is rumored that Iyoku has given the green light for the production of Sand Land without consulting Shuēisha and this implies personal management of the franchise, which makes the publisher more nervous.

The outlook is hazy, and quite complex, but Shuēisha executives hope to reach an agreement with Akira Toriyama’s heirs.

About Dragon Ball’s 40th Anniversary

Dragon Ball It was first published in Shuēisha’s Shonen Jump on November 20, 1984. It ended in June 1995. It has been published in 42 compiled volumes. This 2024, the franchise will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the manga.

The animation adaptation of the saga was carried out by Toei Animation; on the other hand, currently, the story still has the manga serialization of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Daima aims to celebrate the commemoration of the delivery.

