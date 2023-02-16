in the world of dragonball one of the most beloved characters is undoubtedly Vegetaa villain who little by little redeemed himself with the passage of the franchise until he became one of the best friends of Goku. And within the construction of him as a person, he has faced beings that have exhausted his temperament, this goes from majin buu until frieza.

One of the most hated by him Saiyan is clearly the emperor we met in the first important saga of Z, and it is that frieza He clearly deceived his entire race, thus exterminating the entire planet. The worst thing is that later he cheated on him when he was a child, mentioning that an explosion generated from nowhere exterminated his home, parents and friends.

However, this is not the most hated by the character, rather it is about Baby of Dragon Ball GT who made him suffer more, because he controlled him in body, making him attack his loved ones without any way to resist. To that is added that he ended his pride by owning it without any problem and changing even his own appearance.

Fortunately, Goku He managed to defeat him by becoming the super saiyan 4thus leaving Vegeta free, but he will always be left with the thorn of having beaten him with his own means. frieza could have ended their planet, even killed it once, but the pride of the Saiyan it’s much more important, so you couldn’t get it back.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: Although GT is not canon, it seems that many users are still fond of it, even with its alternate ending. I liked it, but over time I have noticed that it has not aged very well.