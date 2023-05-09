













Dragon Ball reveals how it will celebrate Goku’s day and you will want to participate

You will see, dragonball carry out a survey in which you choose which is the best sentence of Goku. Yes, it sounds strange, but this character from Akira Toriyama Throughout his entire existence he has said dialogues from the simplest things like “where is your nose?” until the “don’t die, vegeta”.

Now, the joke of choosing this phrase from Goku that goes from his first days as a little boy out of the Paoz mountain to the most recent chapters of Dragon Ball Super, so there is something to choose from.

All you have to do is go to the following link and choose your favorite phrase. It is worth noting that there are not 6 or 10, there are 59 and surely there is one that you will like or bring back many memories because, well, in the end this dynamic is for nostalgia.

Likewise, the winning phrase will be used for products that will eventually go on sale and you will be able to participate once a day. This dynamic will end on May 31, so there is time to leave your vote. Eventually, a video will be posted with the winning phrase.

Dragon Ball: Why is Goku Day celebrated on May 9?

On May 9 of each year is celebrated the goku daybut as with the day of Star Wars, it is a play on words. For example, in the work of George Lucas what happens is that English says “May The Fourth” to simulate the “May the Force”. What happens to the character dragonball? The same, but in Japanese.

You see, in Japan when you read the date, you say the month first and then the day, so May is the fifth month and it’s read as GO, while one of the ways to read 9 is Ku, that is why it is read as Goku.

Yes, it seems something certainly basic, however, people have already adopted it and it is an interesting way to celebrate one of the most iconic characters of the shonen genre of anime and manga.