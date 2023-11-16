













Dragon Ball reveals an original design of Bulma that was more focused on girls









Bulma is one of the main characters of Dragon Ball. She is a woman with a strong and humorous character who has exaggerated intelligence and manages to help Goku in his tasks in the search for Shen Long.

A Twitter user shared the first promotional images of the anime which, it should be noted, try to focus on Bulma, referring to the fact that they focus on promoting to the female audience.

Furthermore, it mentions that are not illustrations by Akira Toriyama, the original author of dragon ballif not Gaku Miyao (Kazan, Devil Hunter Yohko). They date back to the 1980s, and it stands out that Toei was in charge of the illustrations that better assimilated the action tone of the series.

Miyao drew a new Bulma, with a different essence and tone, which Toriyama probably wouldn’t do. However, we can appreciate a very festive girl with a vibrant smile. In this way, despite not coming from the hand of her creator, she is still an energetic adaptation of her image.

Bulma is essential to the development of dragon ball and its popularity remains. Did it make you nostalgic to see a girl from the 80s?

Where can I watch Dragon Ball?

Crunchyroll, the platform that distributes the most anime titles in the West, has the following titles available:

Dragon Ball Z – 291 episodes

Dragon Ball – 153 episodes

The GT installment – ​​64 episodes

Daimathe new installment of the franchise, is expected in autumn 2024.

