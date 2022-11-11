Dragon Ball GT He proposed impressive features that would mark the deliveries of the saga in a more intense way, among them the innovative version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls. However, one of the most important things in this installment of dragon ball It’s the Super Saiyan 4 transformation.

The Super Saiyan 4 transformation allowed Goku and Vegeta to obtain new forms that made them more closely resemble apelike features.. However, the delivery of Super Dragon Ball Heroes It has managed to emerge in a more or less comparable way to the previous installments of the saga, and this is because it slightly points to the rescue of the popular previous transformation.

In fact, thanks to its time lines and alternative realities, the transformations are reinforced, and for this reason, on this occasion, an original concept art was revealed that points to it.

The implementation of Super Saiyan 4

Came during the Baby Arc in Dragon Ball Grand Tourin which a villain was presented who seemed to be one of the most imposing before the Saiyans —in addition, it should be noted that this is set very close, temporarily, to the The Origins of Granolah Arc, the latest installment of Dragon Ball Super—.

In this, Goku was transformed into a child -due to Pilaf’s wish-, however, he achieved this simian transformation thanks to the fact that he let his tail grow. Due to the power of Super Saiyan 4, Goku was able to once again become an adult.

For his part, Vegeta also learned the way, albeit cheating, as he used a device that Bulma developed.

Source: Reddit

The latest from Super Saiyan 4

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, new Super Saiyan 4 forms were shared for Beat and Note, who are the protagonists of a series of arcade games. They are two young avatars who achieve even more transformations than Goku and Vegeta are capable of when they embody the bestial form.

Super Saiyan 4 has not reached the series of Dragon Ball Super, though Heroes allowed to observe the epic battles – for example, Goku of the Patrol of Time against normal Goku while using the form against Super Saiyan Blue -. Secondly, Gohan’s entry into Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero renews the prestige of Beast Gohan transformation.

However, we still don’t know when we’ll see a Super Saiyan 4-like transformation.

What is the latest in the Dragon Ball saga?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It is the last film in the franchise. It was released on June 11, 2022 in Japan and arrived in America on August 18, 2022.

