Despite the popularity of Goku’s adventures in Mexico, it is not easy to find them on streaming services. Now that will change thanks to Claro Video who will have in their catalog the dragon ball original. In other words, fans will be able to relive the first journeys of the little Saiyan.

it was the same Clear Video who shared the good news. It will be from next September 15 when the original Dragon Ball will be available to its subscribers. It should be noted that it will not have any kind of extra cost for those who already have their service account.

One question regarding the addition of dragon ball to the streaming service is dubbing. At the moment it has not been confirmed if it will have the original dubbing of the nineties. where the actress Laura Torres gave life to the little Goku. Let’s hope so, since it’s the one his fans grew up with.

It is also unknown if the version that will be broadcast will be the censored one or if it will be left as it is in Japan. Although there are some doubts regarding its transmission, there is no doubt that it is a good gift for fans of the creation of Akira Toriyama.

After all it will mark the first time dragon ball is available on a streaming service at Mexico. Let us remember that in this country there is a huge number of fans of the Saiyan and his different fights. Surely Claro Video will see an increase in its number of subscribers.

Dragon Ball could have a second wind in Mexico

It seems that the Mexican public could have a new crush on dragon ball. Not only will the original anime arrive on the Claro Video service, but Z will also be broadcast again on open TV. this through Aztec 7, who recently got the rights to the beloved series.

So any fan of these animes will be able to enjoy them in an easier way in the near future. We hope that soon there will be more options to enjoy the entire history of Goku and his friends legally. What did you think of this surprise? Clear Video?

