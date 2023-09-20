













You can see this in the videos in this note where between fireworks and flames an image that is very reminiscent of Gogeta, one of the fusions of Goku and Vegeta, enters the scene.

According to those who know this allusion to dragon ball, is a representation of Sporting Cristal. This was on September 16, 2023 and precisely when the players took the field.

This as part of a League 1 match of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, in which this team faced Universitario at the National Stadium of Peru. It should be noted that this match, which was part of matchday 13, ended with a goalless draw.

As expected, this tribute to dragon ball It ended up going viral, to the extent that videos of it have appeared on social networks such as Twitter and TikTok, as well as on Reddit.

It is not the first time that there have been tributes to Akira Toriyama’s work at sporting events, but they are not very frequent.

So many fans appreciate when teams or athletes from any discipline make reference to this popular manga and anime.

Sporting Cristal, which is nicknamed in Peru as ‘The Celestial Machine’ or the ‘Brewers’, is a team with 67 years of history. It was founded on December 13, 1955 and is owned by Grupo Innova Sports.

This team has won 20 First Division titles and even a national cup. It is the winningest team in Peruvian soccer, at least in its professional stage. Is it possible that you continue to make references to dragon ball? It cannot be ruled out.

