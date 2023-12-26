Dragon Ball has managed to win over fans thanks to its many high-quality characters. Each narrative arc offers new ones, but fans' favorites are often the original ones, such as Goku and Bulma. The girl appears in many versions within the saga and even the cosplays recreate her in multiple ways. For example, we can see now the Bulma cosplay in adventurer version realized by Queen Riot.

Queen Riot offers us a cosplay that is very faithful to the character, with many details, some of which were inserted personally using a sewing machine. This cosplay perfectly makes us feel Bulma's desire for adventure, with the desert in the background.

Tell us, what do you think of the Bulma cosplay made by Queen Riot?