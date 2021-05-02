Recently, a hilarious video of a puppy dressed as Goku from Dragon ball has touched social networks. In this one, this little canine is on top of a ‘Flying Cloud’.

Apparently, it is a remote control car that has a cover that reminds of the cloud that this one used. Warrior Z. The filming doesn’t take long to say, but it’s cute enough to win the hearts of many. But where does it come from?

The ‘Goku puppy’ touches all the people

It is difficult to trace the exact origin of the video. Some believe that it could be filmed in Mexico, Peru or Chile, where there are many fans of the series. But its origin is not entirely clear.

It seems that the video began to have relevance around 2018, when shared it the account in Twitter from @SuavesLomitos. Some believe that it is also their responsibility, but in reality, it is not. This same recording was uploaded to Youtube in May 2017 and maybe even older.

Almost all sources only mention the puppy dressed in Goku from Dragon ball, but not the origin of it. This is why we do not know who or who the perpetrators were.

Neither did the why had such an occurrence. In addition to reaching Twitter, this video has appeared on other social networks. Those are the cases of TikTok Y Facebook. But again, none of them exactly mention the origin or author of this hilarious footage.

Nobody knows who made this Dragon Ball video

It’s about a cosplay? Technically, it could be said that this is the case. All because the author decided to dress his puppy like this saiyan.

That is, wearing her orange suit, and still adding the detail of her hair thanks to a wig. What we would like to know is the vehicle you used to represent the Flying Cloud. The latter, by the way, has been absent from the series for a while now and for very obvious reasons.

Only pure-hearted people are supposed to get on the Flying Cloud, which appeared in the first series of Dragon ball. Is why Goku has no problem doing it, nor does Milk.

Instead, Bulma, Krillin and the Master Roshi they can not. It is not that they are evil, but that there is a certain degree of malice in each of them that prevents them from doing so. Especially the last one! But it seems that this puppy is pure of heart.

Fountain.



