A couple of months ago, Bandai Namco revealed Dragon Ball Project: Multia MOBA that will give us the opportunity to play as Goku and company in a competitive environment. Now, yesterday the first beta of the title ended and, to celebrate, The Japanese company has revealed the release date for this title.

Through its official Twitter account, Bandai Namco shared a message to thank fans for their participation in the most recent test of Dragon Ball Project: Multi. Along with this, the Japanese company confirmed that This MOBA will be available on PC and mobile devices sometime in 2025. This is what was said about it:

“We sincerely thank everyone for participating in the regional beta test. All the valuable feedback we have received from our players will help our development team strive to make the game even more entertaining. New information about the game will continue to be available on this account, so please follow us until its release. The official release of the game is planned for 2025.”

DRAGON BALL PROJECT:Multi We sincerely thank everyone for taking part in the Regional β Test. #DRAGONBALL #DBPMulti pic.twitter.com/bTMXN4mkSO — DRAGON BALL PROJECT : Multi (@db_prjmulti) September 3, 2024

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no more precise information about its release date.but as time goes on we will have more details on this. Like other MOBAs, Dragon Ball Project: Multi is a multiplayer game where two teams of five players face off using different powers. There is also a great deal of customization for each hero and villain of the anime.

We remind you that Dragon Ball Project: Multi Coming to PC and mobile devices sometime in 2025. In related topics, the release date is confirmed for Dragon Ball Daima. Likewise, this is the new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

As a fan of MOBAs, I will give it a chance. Dragon Ball Project: Multi. While this genre works very well on PC, Pokémon UNITE It proved that it can do it on consoles too, and I’d like to see a port of this installment to the Switch or PlayStation 5.

Via: Bandai Namco